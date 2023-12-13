‘12 Years a Slave’ among films picked for national registry

The Oscar-winning drama has been selected for Preservation in National Film Registry.

Steve McQueen’s drama is being honored this year.

The slave drama starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as Solomon Northup, a free man captured into slavery is one of 25 influential film selected for the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.

[12 Years a Slave’ is frightening, gripping and inspiring]

The films are selected each year for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage and include the sci-fi sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” the Disney animated classic “Lady and the Tramp,” the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet From Stardom,” holiday favorite “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the classic love story “Love & Basketball.”

The selections bring the number of films in the registry to 875.

“The story of slavery is one that has been largely ignored in classrooms. They are the stories of the shaping of America and, like the Holocaust in Europe, their stories cannot be told and retold enough,” says McQueen who won the Academy Award for Best Picture, the BAFTA Award for Best Film, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture for the film 9 years ago.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will host a television special Thursday, Dec. 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET to screen a selection of films named to the registry this year.