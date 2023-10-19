12th Annual Key West Film Festival spotlights “American Symphony”

The 12th Annual Key West Film Festival has announced its official 2023 lineup including major falls films from Sofia Coppola, Wim Wenders, Aki Kaurasmaki, Matthew Heineman, Andrew Haigh, Lisa Cortes and Angus MacLachlan and will spotlight the highly anticipated doc “American Symphony.”

Academy Award nominee Matthew Heineman’s “American Symphony,” a moving and intimate portrait of two artists at a crossroads featuring multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste and his life partner, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad, as they are suddenly faced the return of her long-dormant cancer.

Other spotlight films include the dark comedy “Dream Scenario” starring Nicolas Cage and Julianne Nicholson; and A Little Prayer,” starring David Strathairn and directed by Academy Award nominee Angus MacLachlan. This year also features special spotlight distinctions. Playing in the LGBTQ Spotlight Film is Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” starring two of the UK actors – Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) and Paul Mescal.

This year’s LGBTQ films, programmed with the assistance of Eugene Hernandez, Executive Director of the Sundance Film Festival, and Brian Brooks of Cinetic Media, include “Queendom,” a portrait of Gena, a 21-year-old Russian transgender street performer and activist who fled the dismal countryside of her youth for the cosmopolis of Moscow to flaunt extravagant costumes and makeup that push the fashion envelope to the outer limits – and inevitably draw the attention of the government. Also playing is STUDIO ONE FOREVER, a look at the famous nightclub in Los Angeles where so many young men came of age, produced by Stephen Israel, whose previous feature “Helicopter Mom” played at KWFF 2014. Rounding out the programming is the Miami-produced fiction film, “Clocked”, about an 18-year-old undefeated boxer whose true passion is for self-acceptance, through his transition to a woman. The film will also be featured in the Florida Focus section of the festival.

Shorts programs at the festival this year include sections for Comedy, Documentary, International, Florida films, Student and Florida students. The Kimberly Peirce Award for Best Student Film presented by the Diana King Foundation will also be presented once again. The shorts programs and Florida feature films were curated from over 1500 submissions, with entries from nearly all 50 states and dozens of countries.