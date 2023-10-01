1958 Death of Korean Graduate Student Remembered

On Monday, April 28, 1958, In-Ho Oh, was a 26-year-old graduate student from Korea living with his uncle Ki Hang Oh, who founded the first Korean-American church in Philadelphia just five years earlier. In-Ho Oh was attending the University of Pennsylvania. While returning home from mailing a letter, Oh was fatally attacked by eleven Black teenagers near the corner of 36th and Hamilton Streets.

In the wake of Oh’s death, his parents who were devout Christians, asked for forgiveness and mercy for the teenagers rather than seek retribution. The story was dramatized in a short film that was produced by the Presbyterian Church, entitled, “An Epistle from the Koreans.” It was distributed widely at churches throughout the United States. The 35 minute film is available online here:

An Epistle from the Koreans

A national news story in 1958, Oh’s murder is largely forgotten outside of Philadelphia today. It nonetheless serves as a reminder that interracial conflict is not new and that the need from racial tolerance is just as great today as it was 65 years ago.

In 2016, David Oh, an at-large member of the Philadelphia City Council and In-Ho Oh’s cousin, unveiled a street sign in his honor. The 3600 block of Hamilton Street is now known as “In-Ho Oh Memorial Way.” The 56-year-old David Oh, who was not even born when his elder cousin was killed, is the first Asian-American elected official in Philadelphia. He is currently, the Republican nominee for Mayor of Philadelphia.

During the time of the street sign’s unveiling, City Councilman Oh reminded people of the family’s choice to seek forgiveness of the teenagers who killed In-Ho Oh over punishment.

“When people hear the story,” Oh told NBC News, “it creates a bridge of understanding.”