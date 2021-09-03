‘2 Weeks in Lagos’ makes its US Debut

Directed by Kathryn Fasegha, it’s a romantic drama filmed in Nigeria’s most populous city and follows an investment banker and his quest for true love.

Starring Mawuli Gavor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shafy Bello, Steve Onu, Toyin Abraham, Jide Kosoko and Joke Silva, Fasegha’s film is about a young Nigerian man who returns to Lagos to kickstart a business venture, but finds himself facing the decision his parents have made regarding his future marriage.

They have a bride in mind, but he has his eye on someone else.

Rich with representation of African culture, Fasegha’s film explores the political ramifications of marriage and the generational clash between tradition and modernity.

“2 Weeks in Lagos” releases in select theaters March 12

Check out the trailer below:

https://artmattanfilms.com/2-weeks-in-lagos