20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony, and The Deepest Breath win Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) unveiled the winners of the Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards at a gala event in New York City. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie took home five trophies in all including the top award of the evening for Best Documentary Feature. The film’s other victories were Best Director for Davis Guggenheim, Best Editing for Michael Harte, Best Narration for Michael J. Fox, and Best Biographical Documentary.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards recognize the year’s finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members.

20 Days in Mariupol won the awards for Best First Documentary for director Mstyslav Chernov, and Best Political Documentary.

Jon Batiste won Best Score for his work on American Symphony and the film also took home the award for Best Music Documentary.

The Deepest Breath was another of the evening’s double award-winners, with wins for Tim Cragg in Best Cinematography and Best Sports Documentary.

The trophy for Best Archival Documentary was awarded to Being Mary Tyler Moore.

Best Historical Documentary went to JFK: One Day in America.

The award for Best Science/Nature Documentary was presented to Secrets of the Elephants.

In the True Crime Documentary category, there was a tie between Lennon: Murder Without a Trial and Telemarketers.

The Last Repair Shop won the award for Best Short Documentary.

Best Limited Documentary Series went to The 1619 Project.

30 for 30 took home the award for Best Ongoing Documentary Series.