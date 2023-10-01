2023 Caribbean Carnival season kicks off in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

After a two-year hiatus, the largest of the three U.S. Virgin Islands celebrated the 70th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival in Frederiksted.

Kicking off on December 30th, the Festival Village hosted nightly concerts featuring reggae and soca stars, including Maxi Priest, Christopher Martin, Vibe, and Karnage.

Zeus Network sponsored the Women of Soca night on January 5th, featuring breakout star Patrice Roberts who performed her hit song “Mind My Business.” The night was highlighted by a donation to the Virgin Islands Division of Festivals from Zeus owner Lemuel Plummer and his wife Janeisha John, a Crucian native. In addition, Zeus stars Bobby Lytes, Natalie Nunn, Gia “Rollie” Mayham, Loren “Lo” Jordan, and Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan made a special appearance, followed by a surprise performance by Joseline Hernandez.

St Croix native Adamo called on his international friends DJ Young Chow, performers Nadia Boston and Voice, and influencers Brittni Babe and Virginia Sanhouse, amongst others, to lead the party into parade day.

The celebration continued with a record-breaking parade through the streets of St. Croix filled with masqueraders dancing and celebrating island vibes as onlookers shouted, “A Vibe Like No Other” and “We Outside Again.” Culminating the celebration was a night of soca energy featuring global stars Kes and Voice.

Carnival season will continue in the capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands as St. Thomas gears up to celebrate Sunday, April 23rd – Sunday, April 30th.