22 years later, U.S. Remembers 9/11
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/11/23

World-Trade-Centers_911_Reference_KIDS_0821

On Monday, people gathered across the country to remember the horrific terror attack on September 11, 2001, that killed more than 3,000 Americans.

“For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening. Everybody else moves on. And you find a way to go forward, but that day is always happening for you,” Edward Edelman told the Associated Press ahead of the somber memorial service in at ground zero.

In New York City, officials honored the 343 firefighters who died that day and those who have lost their lives since. Now, 22 years after the attacks, those men and women who bravely rushed into the Twin Towers continue to suffer from the long-term effects of exposure to toxins that filled the air when the buildings came crashing down.

Officials said that since 9/11, an additional 340 first responders have died due to complications from their heroic rescue efforts. Their names have since been added to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

“As we approach the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY continues to feel the impact of that day. Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor of those who gave their lives in service of others,” said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh in a press release last week. “These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them.”

