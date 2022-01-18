27th annual Critics Choice Awards to air March 13

The Critics Choice Association is working with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to ensure that the proper COVID-19 protocols to keep all attendees safe and comfortable will be in place.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW Network and TBS on its new night, Sunday, March 13.

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will be presented in-person at a gala event co-hosted by acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs and actress, comedian, author and podcaster Nicole Byer at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California.

The Critics Choice Awards will also air in many countries throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia.

As previously announced, “Belfast” and “West Side Story” lead this year’s Critics Choice Awards film contenders, having earned eleven nominations each. In addition to a Best Picture nod, “Belfast” received nominations for Best Supporting Actor for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble, while Kenneth Branagh could take home both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay trophies. Steven Spielberg also received a Best Director nomination for his Best Picture contender “West Side Story,” while two of the film’s standout performers, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, will be vying for Best Supporting Actress and Rachel Zegler earned a nod for Best Young Actor/Actress.

The list of Best Picture hopefuls featured several more films with impressive nomination counts, including “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” which picked up ten each. Denis Villeneuve earned a Best Director nomination for “Dune,” while Hans Zimmer is up for Best Score, and Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan were nominated for Best Costume Design. “The Power of the Dog” was recognized with a Best Actor nod for Benedict Cumberbatch, a Best Supporting Actor nod for Kodi Smit-McPhee, and a Best Supporting Actress nod for Kirsten Dunst, while Jane Campion was nominated for Best Director.