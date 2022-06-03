3 Tasty Joints To Try During Restaurant Week

Los Angeles has some of the most electric and diverse eateries in the country.

Few business sectors have experienced violent swings between feast and famine in the last couple of years as restaurants. Several struggled while others stopped and as diners flock back, despite rising food prices, Caribpress profiles three tasty joints to try during restaurant week.

The Jerk Spot Jamaican Restaurant

From slow cooked Jamaican spare ribs, crab cakes to natural juices, there’s plenty to jostle the taste buds at The Jerk Spot. As great eateries will do, this Caribbean restaurant pulls you in from more than one direction. Their mouth-watering oxtail and beans, served with rice and beans and steamed veggies are prepared with seasonings that support the main ingredients rather than muffle. There’s jerk salmon, salmon salad, fresh beef, and the obligatory chicken, beef and veggie patties daily, which can all be washed down with some homemade Pine and Ginger Juice. For Courtney Williams who opened the Culver City based restaurant on Venice Boulevard in September 2013, the biggest challenge was financing the restaurant.

“I didn’t have a loan or credit so it was difficult putting everything together, navigating all the various government agencies, and getting the license.”

But one of Courtney’s greatest strengths was his culinary skills and it’s what has paid off for the businessman who says he’s been cooking all his life.

There is some counter seating inside but The Jerk Spot is more of a grab-and-go style eatery and the sheer pleasure of sampling Courtney’s cooking is what makes this place really special. Address: 9006 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232; Phone: (310) 815-1160

Little Belize Restaurant

One of the luckiest things that can happen to a restaurant is for it to remain open long enough to become a local staple and Little Belize is just that. Based in Inglewood, this female owned eatery has become more than just a restaurant since it opened its doors several years ago.

“I have always wanted a community center,” shares co-owner Laverne Smith who along with her three sisters run the restaurant. “We not only provide good Belizean food, but a social networking community where people come through, have meetings and do more than just to buy some food.”

Belizean dishes are braised, simmered and lavished with unusual care and are prepared by a Belizean chef, and their delicious appetizers include panades, salbutes and tamales. The food is spectacularly bright, complex and flavorful. The heart of the menu are oxtails, which are a tribute to one of their mainstays and is made with a secret recipe which simply deepens the flavor of the beef.

“There should be more than one Belizean restaurant,” continues Smith, whose goal is expansion in the Inglewood area. “We are looking at more areas and doing research but expansion is our goal.”

With themed events such as their Sunday brunch which features a live band to the Friday night Karaoke, guests can expect great food and customized entertainment at Little Belize. Address: 217 E Nutwood St, Inglewood CA 90301; Phone: 310-674-0696

Little Kingston Jamaican Restaurant

Restaurants often open hoping to build a loyal clientele and that’s exactly what has Little Kingston has done by turning its fundraising dinners into culinary success. With the finest, juiciest and most impressive short ribs in the city, there is voracious demand for this eatery’s meals. They offer generous portions of jerk chicken, oxtails, curry goat and even curry lobster and with daily discounted specials to celebrate holidays and a rewards program for their loyal customers.

There’s a vibrant setting with expansive outdoor seating, which has an almost tropical look. The pace in the kitchen, which consistently takes on more orders than it can handle, is now certainly faster thanks to their free app on Google Play & Apple Store where customers can preorder their meals.

“Everything is good at our place and we have a lot of variety on our menu,” shares co-owner Tanya Senior of the family owned and operated restaurant which opened its doors in 2017. “We initially started cooking dinners as a fundraiser for my daughter. We were trying to raise $7,000 and added jerk chicken and rice and everyone came out of the woodworks. Once our mission was accomplished, I realized we had something there and we (along with husband Noel) turned it into the brick-and-mortar restaurant.”

With an expansive menu guaranteed to hit your palate, you can expect bold, full-flavored aromatic meals and richly seasoned tender meats at Little Kingston.

Address 4716 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056; Phone: (323) 295-5596