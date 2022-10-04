30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards to air on Juneteenth Sunday

The Bounce Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Courtney B. Vance, Stan Lathan, Princess Sarah Culberson, Zaila Avant-Garde, Caroline Wanga, Xerona Clayton are some of the honorees and presenters who will be at the annual awards which celebrates Black excellence.

With musical performances by Dru Hill, Mary Mary, PJ Morton, Tank, the event will be taped on April 23, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

Produced by Magic Lemonade Production Company, the gala event will be televised on Bounce, the nation’s popular entertainment television network serving African Americans.