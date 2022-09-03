Videos
37th Film Independent Spirit Awards
Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, Videos, 03/09/22

Netflix’s The Lost Daughter was the big winner at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards taking home the trophies for Best Feature and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directing and writing. However, another Netflix film, “Passing,” snagged both prizes in which it was nominated. Independent powerhouse A24, took away two awards for Zola and another for Red Rocket.

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige in a scene from "Zola" (A24)

A24 won Spirit Awards in the top two acting categories. Simon Rex won Best Male Lead for his performance as a has been porno star in Red Rocket. Taylour Paige won Best Female Lead for her role as an exotic dancer who goes on a road trip in which she gets more than she bargained for in Zola. The latter film also won a prize for Joi McMillon’s editing.

Passing, based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, won awards for Best Supporting Female (Ruth Negga) and Best Cinematography (Edu Grau).

Additionally, two films vying for Oscars later this month, added to their collection of precursor awards here. Questlove’s Summer of Soul and Japanese director’s Drive My Car, won for Best Documentary and Best International Film, respectively.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in a tent in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 6th and were presented live on IFC, AMC+, and in select movie theaters. The event was hosted by Hollywood couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly in front of an audience, instead of virtually as last year. A highlight of their show was a parody of Summer of Soul.

