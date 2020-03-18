Photo Galleries
3rd Annual International Women of Power Luncheon takes place in Los Angeles
Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Images courtesy of The Diaspora Dialogues, Caribpress, Event, 03/17/20

The event took place on Saturday, March 7th.

Hosted by veteran author, comedian, co-Host of “The Real”, Loni Love, the star-studded annual event celebrates the beauty, cultural and creative achievements of black women all around the world and is the brainchild of host and creator of The Diaspora DialoguesKoshie Mills, who started the luncheon after realizing that weren’t many local events devoted to celebrating women from the diaspora.

An event where diverse black women are recognized and honored for their achievements, there were actresses, models and entrepreneurs from Africa, West Indies, U.K and other parts of the continent.

Check out pictures from the event below:

