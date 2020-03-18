3rd Annual International Women of Power Luncheon takes place in Los Angeles
Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Images courtesy of The Diaspora Dialogues, Caribpress, Event, 03/17/20
Hosted by veteran author, comedian, co-Host of “The Real”, Loni Love, the star-studded annual event celebrates the beauty, cultural and creative achievements of black women all around the world and is the brainchild of host and creator of The Diaspora Dialogues, Koshie Mills, who started the luncheon after realizing that weren’t many local events devoted to celebrating women from the diaspora.
An event where diverse black women are recognized and honored for their achievements, there were actresses, models and entrepreneurs from Africa, West Indies, U.K and other parts of the continent.
Check out pictures from the event below:
L-R Loni Love, Tiffany Persons, Amara La Negra, Koshie Mills, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kimberly Paige
L-R Kwame Boateng, Kwesi Boakye
Actress Cree Summer
Actress Director Nana Ghana
Actress Ryan Michelle Bathe
Actress Stacy Dash
Actress, Author and Spoken Word Artist Jozanne Marie
Amara La Negra with her GODDESS BEAUTY AWARD
Annie Jean Baptiste
Congolese Cultural Dancers and Drummers
Loni Love
Kimberly Paige
L-R Annie Jean Baptiste, Cree Summer, Amara La Negra, Tiffany Persons, Koshie Mills, Kim Paige, Yvette Nicole Brown, Loni Love, Nana Ghana, Ryan Michelle Bathe
L-R Founder Koshie Mills and Husband Kwame Boakye – Photo by Von Thomas, Images courtesy of The Diaspora Dialogues
L-R Guest, Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, Actress Monique Coleman