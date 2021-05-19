Uncategorized
4 more shootings on Southland Freeways
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 05/19/21

Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday.

CHP

Authorities are investigating another instance of a car’s windows being shot on a Southern California freeway after a string of similar incidents in recent weeks.

The latest incident happened Monday around 5 p.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway transition to the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the driver heard a boom and then a crackling of the window. When the driver pulled over, she noticed the back passenger side window of her Toyota 4Runner was shattered.

CHP says a BB was fired in this case, but it didn’t pierce through the window.

Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday – and authorities are looking into multiple similar incidents over the past week.

Authorities also confirmed to Eyewitness News a CHP cruiser had a window shot out on the 91 Freeway May 14. Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

Three other similar incidents were reported Monday in Santa Fe Springs, Westminster and Santa Ana, according to CHP.

There have been multiple similar incidents reported in recent weeks on the 91 and other freeways.

“Kind of scary, you know, we commute to work every day and drop off the kids to the daycare,” said Fullerton resident Misael Teo. “You kinda worry, what if it’s you on the freeway at that time? It’s actually a local freeway where we commute daily.”

CHP is still searching for the suspect or suspects.

