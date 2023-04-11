60th Anniversary Screening of Two Episodes from Groundbreaking TV Series

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the UCLA Film and Television Archive will host a screening of two episodes of the television series, East Side / West Side. Produced by David Susskind, the series premiered in 1963 on the CBS Television Network. It was groundbreaking for a number of reasons. First of all, it took an unflinching look at hot button social issues of the day such as poverty, gambling addiction, statutory rape, and housing discrimination. Secondly, Cicely Tyson co-starred on the show becoming the first Black person to be a regular on a primetime dramatic television show. Tyson was also the first Black woman to appear regularly on television with an Afro hairstyle.

Despite receiving critical acclaim and nominations from several awards, the series was cancelled after only one season due to lack of sponsorship support, resistance from several affiliates in the South from carrying the show, and poor ratings.

The two episodes that will be screened were digitally restored by the UCLA Film and Television Archive from 35mm material held in the collection of the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research. The Archive offers special thanks to Amanda Smith.

The first episode originally aired on Monday, November 4, 1963 and is entitled, “Who Do You Kill?” Guest stars James Earl Jones and Diana Sands received Emmy nominations for their performances as a couple coming to terms with poor living conditions, a lack of job prospects, and a medical emergency involving their daughter. The daughter of a carpenter from the Bahamas, Sands was a leading stage actress of the 1960s and is perhaps best known for her role as Beneatha Younger in Lorraine Hansberry’s play, A Raisin in the Sun (she also reprised the role in the film version). The episode was written by Arnold Perl (who later wrote the screenplay from which Spike Lee’s film, Malcolm X is based) was also Emmy nominated and won a Writers Guild Award for his teleplay. Tom Gries received an Emmy for directing the episode.

The second episode, “No Hiding Place,” aired a few weeks later on December 2, 1963, and guest starred Ruby Dee and Earle Hyman as a Black couple that faces challenges moving into an all-white neighborhood in Long Island, New York. The episode was co-written by Millard Lampell, who had previously spent ten years as a blacklisted writer. This episode was honored by the Anti-Defamation League of the B’nai B’rith. The screening includes footage of David Susskind receiving the award.

Author and UC Irvine Associate Professor Bambi Haggins will provide an introduction to the program.

The screening begins at 7:30pm and will take place at the Billy Wilder Theater inside the Hammer Museum in Westwood. No reservation are required and admission is free.

For more information: UCLA Film and Television Archive