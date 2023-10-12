8 Holiday flicks to Get You in the Christmas Mood

With Christmas day less than a month away, here are 8 movies from various platforms that families may want to view with the family.

“Arthur Christmas” – In “Arthur Christmas,” an operational glitch at the North Pole leaves one girl without a Christmas present. Santa’s son Arthur and St. Nick’s father embark on an urgent mission to deliver the gift and restore faith in Santa. The Dove Foundation awarded the film its Dove “Family-Approved” seal for all ages and notes the movie “makes the point that Christmas is a season about giving and it does so in style!” Common Sense Media calls the “heartwarming animated holiday adventure” a “fine pick for the entire family” with lessons “of the holiday spirit, family unity and being generous.” The movie was nominated for a Golden Globe. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 6 and older.

“Elf” – Buddy the elf is actually a human raised by elves. But when he overhears the elves discussing his origin, Buddy leaves the North Pole to find his father. At its core, the movie stresses positive lessons about the importance of family, especially between father and son. Plugged In notes that Buddy is “innocent, caring, compassionate, loving and optimistic,” but a bit naive, which leads to numerous obstacles. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 8 and older.

“Home Alone 2″ – A boy alone in New York City uses ingenuity to stop some bandits from robbing an elderly man’s toy store. The slapstick violence is similar to the first movie, but Common Sense Media notes that the early family scenes in the sequel “are some of the movie’s funniest moments,” and the film “manages to be funny, if predictable, and occasionally borders on heart-warming.” Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 8 and older.

“The Polar Express” – A doubting boy takes a magical train ride to the North Pole, faces many adventures and learns that the magic of Christmas never fades for those who believe. The Dove Foundation awarded the film its Dove “Family-Approved” seal for all ages, calling it a movie that all “can come away from feeling genuinely good; and will likely stay happy and uplifted for the rest of the day.” Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 4 and older.

“The Santa Clause” – After Santa falls from the roof, Scott Calvin must take on the job, which includes a transformation into St. Nick. MovieGuide.org says the movie is “fun, lightweight fare.” The website also notes the relationship between a divorced dad and his son and calls the movie a “truly delightful adventure fantasy” that is “definitely an uplifting experience.” Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 7 and older.

“Dashing Through the Snow”: Atlanta social worker Eddie (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) wants nothing to do with Christmas but when he sees Nick (Lil Rel Howery) stuck in a chimney, he slowly begins to wonder if this whole Santa thing might be real. Director Tim Story and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg keep this one peppy and fun throughout, but it is the pairing of Howery — hilarious as a chipper but possibly delusional Santa — and Bridges as a griping holiday naysayer that really make it jingle all the way. Details: 3 stars, now on Disney +.

“Candy Cane Lane”: Eddie Murphy adds to the Christmas movie list with his first Christmas movie “Candy Cane Lane.” A holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, Murphy plays Eddie who has to battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone after he makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell). Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the films also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas and D.C. Young Fly.

“Merry Little Batman” : Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, this animated Christmas offering follows Damian Wayne who wants to be a superhero like his dad—the one and only Batman. When Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day. Directed by Mike Roth, the film is available on Amazon Prime. Click here to watch the trailer.