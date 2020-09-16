Uncategorized
72nd Primetime Emmy Awards goes virtual
Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photos courtesy of AP, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/21/20

Emmy Awards were officially handed out last night during a virtual ceremony.

72nd-emmys-event-1440x640At last night’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Award,  Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner for best lead actress in a drama for her role in “Euphoria.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center, nominees tuned in from around the world.Jimmy Kimmel

Regina King, Maya Rudolph, and Eddie Murphy all received Emmy. King won a Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie for “Watchmen,” while Murphy and Rudolph received the Guest Actor/Actress, Comedy accolade for their appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and Tyler Perry received the Governors Award, which recognizes “extraordinary” or “cumulative” accomplishment.Tyler Perry

Check out the list of  nominees and winners below:

Drama Series (Winner: Succession – HBO)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)

Comedy Series(Winner: Schitt’s Creek Pop TV)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series (Winner: Watchmen -HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Winner: Jeremy Strong – Succession)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Winner: Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Winner: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True)
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Regina King – Watchmen)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Winner: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Winner: Julia Garner – Ozark)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Winner: Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Winner: Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Uzo Aduba Mrs. America)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Reality Competition (Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1)
The Masked Singer (FOX)
Nailed It (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)

Host For A Reality Or Competition Program (Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1 –
World of Wonder Productions
RuPaul, Host)
Making It (NBC)
Universal Television Alternative Studio, 3 Arts Entertainment, Paper Kite Productions
Amy Poehler, Co-Host
Nick Offerman, Co-Host

Nailed It! (Netflix)
Magical Elves Productions
Nicole Byer, Host

Queer Eye (Netflix)
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Variety Sketch Series (Winner: Saturday Night Live – NBC)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Variety Talk Series (Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO)
Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety Special (Live) (Winner: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times – ABC –
Sony Pictures Television, Act III
Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The Oscars (ABC) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Fox
NFL Network

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS_
White Cherry Entertainment

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) (Winner: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Netflix –
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Irwin Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
Embassy Row

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
3 Arts Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Push It Productions

Television Movie (Winner: Bad Education – HBO)
American Son (Netflix)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series (Winner: The Last Dance -ESPN)
American Masters (PBS)
Hillary (Hulu)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)

Character Voice-Over Performance (Winner: Big Mouth, “How To Have An Orgasm” -Netflix-
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress)

Central Park, “Episode One” (Apple TV+)
20th Century Fox Television
Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers, “Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin” (Comedy Central)
Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC
Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption” (Disney+)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons, “Better Off Ned” (Fox)
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons, “Frinkcoin” (FOX)
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Animated Program (Winner: Rick And Morty, “The Vat Of Acid Episode” Adult Swim)
Big Mouth,“Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!” (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers, “Pig Trouble In Little Tina” (Fox)
BoJack Horseman, “The View From Halfway Down” (Netflix)
The Simpsons, “Thanksgiving Of Horror” (Fox)

Short Form Animated Program (Winner: Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? – Disney+)
Robot Chicken, “Santa’s Dead” (Spoiler Alert)
Holiday Murder Thing Special (Adult Swim)
Steven Universe Future, “Fragments” (Cartoon Network)

