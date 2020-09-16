72nd Primetime Emmy Awards goes virtual

Emmy Awards were officially handed out last night during a virtual ceremony.

At last night’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Award, Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner for best lead actress in a drama for her role in “Euphoria.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center, nominees tuned in from around the world.

Regina King, Maya Rudolph, and Eddie Murphy all received Emmy. King won a Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie for “Watchmen,” while Murphy and Rudolph received the Guest Actor/Actress, Comedy accolade for their appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and Tyler Perry received the Governors Award, which recognizes “extraordinary” or “cumulative” accomplishment.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below:

Drama Series (Winner: Succession – HBO)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Comedy Series(Winner: Schitt’s Creek Pop TV)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series (Winner: Watchmen -HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Winner: Jeremy Strong – Succession)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose) Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Winner: Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Winner: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True)

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Regina King – Watchmen)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Winner: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Winner: Julia Garner – Ozark)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Thandie Newton (Westworld) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Winner: Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Winner: Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Winner: Uzo Aduba Mrs. America)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Reality Competition (Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Nailed It (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC) Host For A Reality Or Competition Program (Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1 –

World of Wonder Productions

RuPaul, Host)

Making It (NBC)

Universal Television Alternative Studio, 3 Arts Entertainment, Paper Kite Productions

Amy Poehler, Co-Host

Nick Offerman, Co-Host Nailed It! (Netflix)

Magical Elves Productions

Nicole Byer, Host Queer Eye (Netflix)

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Variety Sketch Series (Winner: Saturday Night Live – NBC)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central) Variety Talk Series (Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO)

Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) Variety Special (Live) (Winner: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times – ABC –

Sony Pictures Television, Act III

Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street) 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association The Oscars (ABC) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Fox

NFL Network 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS_

White Cherry Entertainment Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) (Winner: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Netflix –

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy) Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Irwin Entertainment Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

Embassy Row John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

3 Arts Entertainment Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Push It Productions

Television Movie (Winner: Bad Education – HBO)

American Son (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix) Documentary Or Nonfiction Series (Winner: The Last Dance -ESPN)

American Masters (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

McMillion$ (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)