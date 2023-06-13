‘The Flash’ makes its Los Angeles premiere

Worlds collide in “The Flash”, DC Super Hero’s first-ever standalone feature film, when Barry (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“The Flash” ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film is set to open in theaters in North America on June 16, 2023 and internationally beginning 14 June 2023.

Last night, filmmakers, talent attended the Los Angeles premiere.

Attendees included film stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Maribel Verdú, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck , filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, as well as special guests such as Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Chastain.