90s Dancehall legend Mad Cobra is now facing 30 years in prison

Mad Cobra was sent to the Florence County Detention Center and released on a $125,000 bond.

Dancehall artist Mad Cobra (born Ewart Everton Brown), best known for his 1990s hit, ”Flex,” potentially faces up to 30 years in prison after contraband was found in his vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Florence County, South Carolina sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Black BMW SUV for driving over the speed limit on I-95. During the traffic stop the deputies initiated a search of the vehicle based on suspicion of criminal activity. When the deputies searched the vehicle they found two kilos of cocaine and a Beretta 9mm pistol. The vehicle was owned and operated by Mad Cobra.

In the early 90s Mad Cobra gained popularity with his Columbia Records’ LP entitled Hard to Wet, Easy to Dry, and featured “Flex”. It was a smash hit, topping the US Rap Singles chart, hitting #7 on the R&B chart, and peaked at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100. The success of the single propelled the album to #125 on the Billboard Top 200.

According to his Florida driver’s license, the 55 year-old Brown resides in Fort Lauderdale.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, raised in the parish of St. Mary and relocated back to the place of his birth during his teenage years. He began performing under his stage name, taken from a character in the G.I. Joe comic books, while still in his teens. He honed his talents on several local sound systems before entering the studio. His first single, 1989’s “Respect Woman”, was produced by his uncle, Tuff Gong engineer Delroy “Spiderman” Thompson. Source: www.reggaenation.com