93rd Oscar nominations offer few surprises

Announced this morning by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas via a global live stream, the 93rd Oscar Award nominations offered few surprises.

As widely expected, Chadwick Boseman received his first Oscar nomination for his role of Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Boseman, who died on August 28, 2020, is the seventh performer to receive a posthumous nomination.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” received a Best Picture nomination and earned Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield their first supporting actor Oscar nominations. Also competing in the same category is Leslie Odom, Jr. who received his first supporting Oscar nod for his role of singer Sam Cooke in the movie “One Night in Miami.” He is also nominated in the Original Song category this year.

Odom, Jr. is the fourth person to receive acting and song nominations for the same film. Mary J. Blige was the first, with her nominations for “Mudbound.”

Other nominees included Viola Davis, Andra Day and Kemp Powers. ​Davis received her fourth nomination in the best actress category for her portrayal of Blues singer Ma Rainey​ ​in​ the Netflix drama​” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom​.”​ She ​previously ​won an Oscar for her supporting role in ​”Fences​”​ and was nominated for her supporting role in ​”​Doubt​”​ and her leading role in ​”​The Help​”​.

Andra Day ​who played ​“Billie Holiday” in​ the Hulu drama​ ​”​The United States vs. Billie Holiday​” earned her first nomination as did Kemp Powers who penned the screenplay “One Night in Miami.” He received his first nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Shut out from the Best International Feature Film​ category ​ was ​ Philippe Lacôte​’s ​”​Night of the Kings​”​​ which was a firm favorite in the Oscar race​ for best foreign film nod.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.