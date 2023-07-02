A Jamaican immigrant returns to her homeland in ‘Getaway’

Written and produced by Malaika Paquiot and directed by Stephanie Malson, the film will premiere at the Pan African Film Festival.

In “Getaway” on the backdrop of a summer of civil unrest in the United States, a Jamaican immigrant gives her bullied young son and herself a reprieve with his first trip to her homeland.

As they ease into the change of pace, Mom gets shocking news that forces her to make a life-changing decision. This short film from writer explores what it means to be a good mother in extraordinary times.

This film is an exploration of the interior lives of each character as they encounter challenges that force them to peel back the layers of their truth. It also raises a lot of questions. Where is a Black person safe? Where do we belong? What if the place you thought would help you reach your dreams becomes your prison? What sacrifices are you willing to make for your family and what’s the cost? These questions are subtly posed to the audience to encourage dialogue.

With a running time of 21 minutes, “Getaway,” which was written and produced by Malaika Paquiot and directed by Stephanie Malson, will premiere at the Pan African Film Festival.

“Getaway” will screen at PAFF at the following times:

Sun, Feb 12 @ 9:45pm

Wed, Feb 15 @ 1:00pm

Sat, Feb 18 @ 11:15am