A.M.P.A.S delays Governors Award due to actors strike

14th Governors Awards will now take place in January.

The annual award ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the Hollywood will now be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

With much of Hollywood at a complete standstill due to the ongoing actors and writer’s strike, this push comes as no surprise.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the organization behind not only the annual Academy Awards, but also numerous other major events including the Governors Awards, which has historically have taken place in the fall.

Originally slated for November 18, 2023, the rescheduled event will present Honorary Awards to actors Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”