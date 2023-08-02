A message of Optimism

When President Joe Biden took to the House Chamber on Tuesday for his annual State of the Union address, his message was one of optimism.

“Because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation is strong, because the people of this nation are strong, the State of the Union is strong,” said the President. “The story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never giving up.”

From addressing the 300 bipartisan laws he has signed since becoming President, holding police officers or departments accountable, gun violence, reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, to the Respect for Marriage Act, gas prices and inflation, President Biden powered through his speech. Delivering what was widely viewed as a test run for his reelection announcement. With more claimed credit for progress made during his first two years in office he stressed that the job isn’t finished.

“We used to be #1 in the world in infrastructure, then we fell to #13th. Now we’re coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System. But there’s so much more to do. We will finish the job. ….Because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation is strong, because the people of this nation are strong, the State of the Union is strong.” Biden finished.