A Pan African Experience: PAFF Kicks off 28th Annual Film Fest
Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photos by Royalty Image, Caribpress, Film Festival, 02/12/20

PAFF runs February 11 – 23 with screenings held at the Cinemark 15 Theaters, located at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles.

Sucess Steel Orchestra

Ayuko Babu, Executive Director of the Pan AfricanWith Trinidad’s Success Steel Orchestra supplying the entertainment and a three course Trinidadian dish on the menu, guests were treated to a full Pan African experience Tuesday evening at the kickoff of the annual Pan African Film Festival.

Hero,” a film directed by Caribbean filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon, marked the festival’s star-studded Opening Night film at the gala which was held at the Directors Guild of America on Sunset Boulevard.

Michael BlacksonTatyana Ali,  Elise Neal and Affion Crockett were some of the many celebrities who attended the opening night of this prestigious black film festival, which takes place each year during Black History month in America,

Over the next 10 days, you can check screen several films and listen in on a variety of panels at PAFF, the largest Black film festival in the United States.

With a record-breaking 225 black films representing 52 countries in 26 different languages as well as 100 fine artists from around the world, PAFF runs February 11 – 23 with screenings held at the Cinemark 15 Theaters, located at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles.

Ticket prices vary by program. https://www.paff.org/

Pictured (top) Andrew Romero and members of the Success Steel Orchestra (bottom) PAFF Executive Director Ayuko Babu

