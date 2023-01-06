A Reflection of the life of American Soul Music Diva, Tina Turner

Five months short of her 84th birthday, Tina Turner, beloved soul singer known for her energetic dance moves and trendsetting outfits, died on May 24th.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Haywood County, Tennessee, the second of two daughters of Floyd Richard Bullock and Zelma Priscilla Currie.

Her introduction to the music business was a fan. While attending a concert of Ike Turner and his Kings of Rhythm, she got up on the stage and sang. Turner was so impressed with her singing that Bullock was quickly added to the group as a background vocalist. Before long, she became romantically involved with the bandleader and her name was changed to Tina Turner without her knowledge and consent. The group was now known as the Ike and Tina Turner revue. The group had early success on the R&B charts with “Fool in Love,” and “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine.”

By the late 1960s, the group’s success began to cross over to pop audiences in the United States and abroad. Their cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” was enormously popular. Her rendition of the Phil Spector produced track, “River Deep, Mountain High” while not immediately successful in the United States, was hugely popular in the UK.

Despite Ike and Tina Turner’s commercial success, all was not rosy. Ike Turner was very controlling and physically abused her.

“He used my nose as a punching bag so many times that I could taste blood running down my throat when I sang,” she once wrote.

The relationship in turmoil, Turner began doing more things without her husband. She appeared as the Acid Queen in the 1975 musical, Tommy and recorded several solo albums during the latter part of the decade with mixed results.

In 1978, Tina Turner divorced Ike.

As the 1980s began, when it was extremely rare for a woman in her 40s to have a successful popular music career, she needed a boost.

An appearance as a guest vocalist for the British Electric Foundation’s cover of Norman Whitfield/Barrett Strong’s “Ball of Confusion,” previously a hit for The Temptations, gave audience’s a hint of what was to come.

Later that year, she signed as a solo deal with Capitol Records. Her first single for the label was another cover. This time it was “Let’s Stay Together,” the early 1970s Al Green hit. Her rendition was a Top 30 pop hit in early 1984. However, it was the second single from the album, Private Dancer that confirmed her comeback. “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” spent three weeks atop the pop charts, becoming one of the year’s biggest singles. The title track and “Better Be Good to Me” reached the top ten. The Grammy-winning album went on to sell cover eight million copies.

The following year, she appeared in the film, Max Max: Beyond Thunderdome and had a number two hit from the soundtrack, “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Tina Turner tours the Caribbean in 1988 as part of her “Break Every Rule” World Tour. The tour included several countries in the Caribbean region, including Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico, among others. The tour was a significant success and garnered a lot of attention from fans in the Caribbean and around the world.

The hits didn’t come as frequently, but Tina Turner remained in the spotlight. What’s Love Got to Do With It, a 1993 film based on her memoir, received two Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actress nomination for Angela Bassett’s portrayal of her.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical debuted on Broadway in 2018. That same year, her second memoir was published.

Over the years, she has influenced countless artists include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Janelle Monae, and Janet Jackson. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and as a solo artist.

Turner, who in recent years had several health issues including a stroke, cancer, and kidney failure. died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland near Zurich on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Her parents and two biological children preceded her in death.