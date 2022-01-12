A simple mix-up of gifts sets off a series of twists in ‘Something From Tiffany’s’

Daryl Wein’s romcom made its Los Angeles premiere last night with the cast from the movie hitting the red carpet.

In “Something From Tiffany’s,” a woman’s life gets turned upside down when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with and it stars Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson, Kendrick Sampson, Shay Mitchell and Chido Nwokocha.

Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough, but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them to where they’re truly meant to be.

The film also features performances from Leah Jeffries, Algerita Wynn, Javicia Leslie and Jojo T. Gibbs and releases in theaters December 9.

Click to watch the trailer

(photos by Al Seib/ABImages)