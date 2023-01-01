Listening Room
‘A Thousand and One’ receives the Seal of Female Empowerment
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/31/23

Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

Teyana Taylor, Director A.V. Rockwell, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, William Catlett and Josiah Cross

Teyana Taylor, Director A.V. Rockwell, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, William Catlett and Josiah Cross

Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell and produced by Lena Waithe, “A Thousand and One” follows Inez de la Paz (Teyana Taylor) after she is released from prison and reconnects with her six-year-old son Terry, who is in foster care. After Terry pleads with her to take him home, Inez kidnaps him from the foster care system. Starting their new life with new identities, Inez raises him with a firm but loving hand, despite the two always looking over their shoulders, waiting for the authorities to catch up with them. Rockwell’s beautifully crafted story unearths the depths and courage of a mother’s love, explores how sometimes doing “wrong” by society’s rules may be doing “right,” and reminds audiences that it’s not our place to judge until we know the whole story.

“I’m so moved and honored that ‘A Thousand and One’ has received this seal — on behalf of the entire cast and crew and the community of women this story represents,” said Rockwell.

“A Thousand and One” received a perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com. There are no limits or quotas governing the number of SOFEE seals the CCA may grant.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Mary Murphy, Patricia Puentes, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, and Lynn Venhaus, Lauren Veneziani, as well as CCA board member Paulette Cohn.

Categories: Listening Room

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘A Thousand and One’ receives the Seal of Female Empowerment

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/31/23

Trump is now the first former U.S. president to ever be indicted on criminal charges

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 03/31/23

Women’s History Month: Meet the Black Women Legislators Shaping California Policy

Mark Hedin | CBM, Carib Press, Political News, 03/30/23

Equity Report Reveals Statistics on Black Women Compared to Other Races

McKenzie Jackson | CBM, Carib Press, News, 03/28/23

S.F. NAACP Clarifies Statement on $5M Payouts: Reparations Should Be Cash Payments, Plus “Investments”

Antonio Ray Harvey and Manny Otiko | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, Reparation News, 03/27/23

Reparations Task Force to Host Second Sacramento Meeting This Week

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, Reparation News, 03/27/23

Pres. Biden Appoints SoCal “Activist Entrepreneur” Kerman Maddox to Trade Advisory Bod

McKenzie Jackson | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 03/22/23

BBA to salute Mayor Karen Bass, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 03/20/23

Damaging Storms and Power Outages: California Prepares for More Severe Weather

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, Weather, 03/17/23

‘Grown & Gospel’ premieres on WE tv

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/16/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in