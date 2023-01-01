Top Ten
‘A Thousand and One ‘ wins award at Sundance Film Festival
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Enterianment, 01/31/23

“This year’s Festival has been an extraordinary experience,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “The artists that comprise the 2023 Sundance Film Festival have demonstrated a sense of urgency and dedication to excellence in independent film.

Sundance 2023

The Sundance Film Festival awarded Grand Jury Prizes to “A Thousand and One” (U.S. Dramatic), “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project “(U.S. Documentary), “Scrapper” (World Cinema Dramatic), and “The Eternal Memory” (World Cinema Documentary).

“This year’s Festival has been an extraordinary experience,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “The artists that comprise the 2023 Sundance Film Festival have demonstrated a sense of urgency and dedication to excellence in independent film. Today’s award winners highlight our programs’ most impressive achievements in the current moment of cinematic arts. I hope you will join me in congratulating our winners, as well as thanking all artists across sections for sharing their stories with the Sundance community.”

“In addition to acknowledging our artists, I want to thank this year’s jurors for their time and thoughtful consideration,” added Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming. “Their efforts help contextualize our artists’ work beyond the Festival program and elevate their stories to new audiences around the globe. The winners themselves represent a diverse mix of bold storytelling, thought-provoking reflections, and critical representations of our world today.”

The awards announcement marks a key point of the 2023 Festival, where 111 feature-length and 64 short films — selected from 15,856 submissions — have been presented in Park City, Salt Lake City, and at the Sundance Resort, while over 75% of the feature films, plus Shorts and Indie Episodics, are available via the Festival’s online platform through Sunday, January 29.

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Biden to end COVID emergency declarations on May 11

Associated Press, 01/31/23

Flybe cancels all flights after filing for bankruptcy the second time

Staff writer, UK Civil Aviation, Travel, 01/31/23

‘A Thousand and One ‘ wins award at Sundance Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Enterianment, 01/31/23

Witness the rise of a new teen hero in this week’s Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics, Comics, 01/31/23

Listeria discovered in 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 01/31/23

ABC News announces special programming for Black History Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, community, 01/31/23

‘Strange Love’ premieres at PAFF

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/30/23

New poster debuts for ‘Creed III’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photo credit: Eli Ade, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/30/23

COVID-19 case numbers across the state are on the decline

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Health, community, 01/29/23

FDNY welcomes 7 new female firefighters

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 01/29/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in