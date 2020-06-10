A Trinidadian tale, an Angolan drama and a Nigerian film kick off AFI Fest

The American Film Institute (AFI) plans to screen ​a collection of diverse narrative feature films from celebrated storytellers across the world at their annual ​virtual film festival.

Passports, visas and other travel documents are the mainstay of GDN Studios “Eyimofe,” an engaging Nigerian immigration drama, which weaves a compelling tale of two families in Lagos. Coinciding with the recent 60th anniversary of Nigerian independence and directed by Arie and Chuko Esiri, the film stars Tomiwa Edun, Jude Akuwudike, Cynthia Ebijie, Temiloluwa Ami-Williams and was funded entirely in Nigeria. It will make its US premiere at the AFI F​est​ 2020 on October 20th.

“She Paradise,” from director Maya Cozier, follows a Trinidadian girl whose​ world ​changes​ when she meets a group of Soca dancers and is a vibrant coming-of-age film about sisterhood and the joy of dance while Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz join forces in “Nine Days,” a science fiction thriller with a spiritual bent in which a mysterious man interviews five unborn souls in a quest to determine which one of them will be given life on Earth. “F​arewell Amor” ​follows a reunited Angolan family who​ faces a struggle to assimilate while holding onto their culture and is directed by Ekwa Msangi.

The complete AFI F​est​ program includes 124 titles of which 53% are directed by women, 39% are directed by BIPOC and 17% are directed by LBGTQ+.

“AFI F​est​ is committed to supporting diverse perspectives and new voices in cinema and this year is no different,” says Sarah Harris, Director of Programming, AFI Festivals. “While we wish we were able to be together in Hollywood, this year’s festival is an opportunity to celebrate the many great films yet to be discovered by audiences across the nation.”

Established in 1967, the American Film Institute is the nation’s non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring artists and audiences through initiatives that champion the past, present and future of the moving image.

AFI Fest​ 2020 will take place online October 15-22, 2020, and will open with the World Premiere of “I’m Your Woman” directed by Julia Hart and close with the World Premiere of “My Psychedelic Love Story” by director​ Errol Morri.

​For a complete ​​screening schedule visit: https://fest.afi.com/2020/movies/