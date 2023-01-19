Photo Galleries
A.V. Rockwell’s ‘ A Thousand and One’ premieres at Sundance
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/23/23

The film releases in theaters March 31.

Co-Produced by Lena Waithe (‘The Chi”),  “A Thousand and One” is a family drama which stars Teyana Taylor,  Josiah Cross and Aaron Kingsley Adetola (“Rise”) and marks Rockwell’s directorial debut.

In the film, which releases in theaters March 31, Teyana Taylor plays a fiercely devoted mother who kidnaps her son from foster care.

Struggling but unapologetically living on her own terms, Inez (Taylor) is moving from shelter to shelter in mid-1990s New York City. With her 6-year-old son Terry (Adetola) in foster care and unable to leave him again, she kidnaps him so they can build their life together. As the years go by, their family grows and Terry becomes a smart yet quiet teenager, but the secret that has defined their lives threatens to destroy the home they have built.

Sundance alum A.V. Rockwell tells a deeply American story of a mother and son living for each other in a gentrifying city often uninterested in the reality of their lives in her directing debut feature.

The 2023 Festival is taking place now until January 29, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort.

Check out images from the premiere below::

Photos by Getty Images for Focus Features

Categories: Photo Galleries

