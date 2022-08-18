Photo Galleries
AAFCA celebrates black excellence at the SLS Hotel
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 08/24/22

Check out images from the event which was held in Beverly Hills at the SLS Hotel below.

Nicoo Annan and Tichina Arnold

At the 4th Annual AAFCA Awards, black excellence was celebrated as the African American Film Critics Association bestowed special achievement honors on several industry leaders including Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe who received the Ashley Boone Award.

Presided over by AAFCA president Gil Robertson, the event’s presenters included Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Nicoo Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Laz Alonso (“The Boys”), Dondre Whitfield, Thomas Jones (“Johnson”), Tami Roman (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Kim Coles (“Finding Happy”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”), Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Reasonable Doubt”).

