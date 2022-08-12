‘Abbott Elementary’ leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards

Nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on December 14 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards with six nominations. In addition to Best Comedy Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) followed with an impressive five nominations overall, including Best Drama Series. Bob Odenkirk is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and Giancarlo Esposito garnered a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Carol Burnett and Rhea Seehorn will vye for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programs that were considered to become this year’s nominees,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch co-president Ed Martin. “Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honoring the year’s finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15.