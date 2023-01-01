ABC News announces special programming for Black History Month

From the Emmy Award-winning “Soul of a Nation” to “Black in Vegas,” which explores the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas, ABC News is celebrating Black History Month throughout February with dedicated profiles, segments and series.

“Black in Vegas” looks at the timeline of historical events that paved the way for today’s generation, like the 1971 federal consent decree that forced hotels and casinos to give Black workers the opportunity to be in front-of-the-house positions. The series will also feature Black entertainers who are now headlining or performing in a variety of shows on the strip and interviews with Smokey Robinson, comedians George Wallace and Luenell, Usher, Ne-Yo, Anna Bailey (the first Black showgirl to perform in Sin City).

“Good Morning America” will include a three-part series highlighting HBCUs, segments honoring a Black healthcare community hero, an artist pushing for social change, Black influencers and trendsetters, Black women in sports, the Harlem Renaissance and more. “Deals and Steals” will include products from Black-owned businesses. “World News Tonight with David Muir” will dedicate the month of February to Black History Month, celebrating those across the country who are making a difference in their communities within its “America Strong” and “Made in America” segments.

“Nightline” will air special content and features surrounding Black History Month throughout February.

“This Week with George Stephanopoulos” will celebrate Black History Month with interviews featuring prominent political Black leaders and dedicated segments focused on issues that directly impact the Black community.

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” will highlight Black stories throughout the month, notably profiling WGPR, the first Black-owned and operated television station in America.

On Feb. 1, “The View” will kick off a month-long celebration of Black History Month on-air and across its social platforms. The program will honor unknown African American pioneers, trailblazers, innovators and thought leaders. The show will spotlight these hidden figures who have made a significant impact on American life in politics, social justice, the arts, science, sports and business with its “Black History Month FYI” series airing several days each week in February.

ABC News Live will go beyond the headlines to find unique content to bring to viewers during Black History Month. Every Wednesday, the new series “Culture Conversations” will bring viewers into the discussion between two greats. Additionally, dayside programming will have two live segments each week featuring Black stories, and “Prime with Linsey Davis” will air impactful interviews and segments in accordance with Black History Month. Topics will be wide ranging and include conversations with prominent black leaders in industries such as dance, food, sports, music and more.

ABC News’ flagship daily news podcast “Start Here” will run a series of segments examining how, more than a year after backlash to Black history swept through schools, these policies are affecting students at the elementary, high school and college levels.

ABC Audio’s “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” its podcast focused on LGBTQ+ issues, will kick off Black History Month with a special episode featuring journalist and author Jemele Hill as its guest.

ABC News Radio will include special reports during its hourly newscasts and will also have weekly segments on its newsmagazine “Perspective.”

ABC Audio’s entertainment division will provide weekly written, audio and video content on all platforms for distribution to radio station affiliates, including “This Day in Black History” pieces.