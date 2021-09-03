Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry to direct new drama for OWN

“The Kings of Napa” follows an African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages.

“The Kings of Napa,” a new drama from writer/producer Janine Sherman Barrois is set to air on OWN.

Created by Barrois, Matthew A. Cherry, who directed the critically acclaimed “Hair Love,” an animated short film about an African American father attempting to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, is set to direct the first two episodes.

Centered on the power struggle between the wealthy King family siblings in idyllic Napa Valley, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films. Production will begin later in 2021 for an early 2022 premiere on OWN.

“I’m beyond thrilled to collaborate with OWN on this groundbreaking show,” said Sherman Barrois, “and to have Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry’s brilliant vision bringing it to life is a dream come true.”

“The Kings of Napa” is focused on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California, vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth and legacy.

