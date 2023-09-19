Academy Award winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams will receive CCA’s Impact Award

Williams is the first African American director to win an Academy Award, for his film “Music By Prudence.””

Academy Award winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams will be awarded with the prestigious Critics Choice Impact Award which recognizes documentarians whose work has resulted in tangible societal changes.

In Williams’ newest documentary, “Stamped from the Beginning,” leading female scholars share a journey through history to understand how racist ideas were developed, disseminated and enshrined in American society. The film is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.

“Stamped from the Beginning” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will release on Netflix later this year.

Williams is an Oscar, Emmy, NAACP Image award, Webby and Peabody Award-winning director, producer and writer. He is the first African American director to win an Academy Award, for his film “Music By Prudence.” Williams directed “Life, Animated,” which won the Sundance directing award, was nominated for an Academy Award and won three Emmys. Williams directed “God Loves Uganda,” which was shortlisted for an Academy Award; the Emmy-nominated and Webby-winning VR experience “Traveling While Black” and Emmy winning documentary “The Apollo.”

Williams recently co-directed the documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer for HBO with Brooklyn Sudano, as well as episodes of The 1619 Project for Hulu.

This fall Williams’ first scripted feature “Cassandro,” starring Gael García Bernal, will be released by Prime Video. The film had its World Premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Additional upcoming projects include Apple TV+’s “The Super Models” following the lives and careers of iconic supermodels throughout the ‘90s, HBO’s “The Savior Complex” and the second season of the widely applauded Netflix Series “High on the Hog.”

The Critics Choice Association is honoring the year’s finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV, and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on January 14, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, CA, and will be broadcast live on The CW.

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta / The Walt Disney Company