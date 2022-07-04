Uncategorized
Academy expresses their gratitude to Chris Rock for maintaining his composure
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress News-magazine, Entertainment, 04/08/22

The Academy also banned actor Will Smith from attending future Oscar related events.

94th Oscars, Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned actor Will Smith from attending any Academy events or programs, including future Oscars, for a period of 10 years and apologized to Chris Rock.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.94th Oscars, Academy Awards

During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.”

The Academy’s Board of Governors made the decision Friday, nearly two weeks after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible discipline over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.94th Oscars, Academy Awards

The ban takes effect on April 8, 2022 and means Smith, who received a standing ovation at the Oscars, will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year’s Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner.

Photos courtesy of A.M.P.A.S.

