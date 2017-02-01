Academy to present Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover. The Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Writer-director Elaine May and actress Liv Ullmann will also be honored.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” said Academy President David Rubin. “Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers. Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

Glover first caught the attention of movie audiences in “The Color Purple” and went on to star opposite Mel Gibson in the “Lethal Weapon” series. A lifelong community activist, he has been a particularly strong advocate for economic justice and access to health care and education in the United States and Africa and served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and is currently a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and is the co-founder of the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF).

Jackson has brought an indelible presence to his roles in more than 100 films ranging from independents to blockbusters. He earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in “Pulp Fiction” (1994). He has starred in such films as “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “Shaft,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Chi-Raq,” “Django Unchained,” “Black Snake Moan,” “Unbreakable,” “Jackie Brown,” Menace II Society,” “Jungle Fever,” “Mo’ Better Blues” and “Do the Right Thing,” as well as entries in the “Star Wars,” “Avengers,” “Iron Man” and “Incredibles” series.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”