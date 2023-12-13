Acclaimed Graphic Designer Neville Garrick Dies at 73

Neville Garrick, best known for creating a series of distinctive album covers for Bob Marley & the Wailers has died. He passed away from prostate cancer on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in California.

Born Kenneth Neville Anthony Garrick in Kingston, Jamaica on July 28, 1950, in a solidly middle-class family. He was the son of Kenneth Garrick, who owned a secretarial and computing college. His mother, the former Barbara “Baba” Miller, served as the secretary and the general manager of the college.

As a young man he studied at King’s College in Kingston. From there, he headed to the United States where he would study graphic design at UCLA on a football scholarship.

While at UCLA, Garrick was influenced by the civil rights movement and protests against the war in Vietnam. While there he met a charismatic young instructor named Angela Davis, who was a passionate spokesperson for the Black Power movement. He became one of her students and later a friend.

In 1973, he was invited to return to Jamaica by Michael Manley, the newly elected prime minister. He embraced Rastafarianism and began growing dreadlocks and openly smoking marijuana or “ganja.” This transformation did not sit well with his conservative father, who kicked him out of the family home.

Out on his own, Garrick became art director for the Kingston Daily News. During this time, he had his first public exhibition of his photographic work. Despite the promise of his new position, Garrick didn’t stay with the newspaper long.

In 1974, his cousin Herb Miller was managing Peter Tosh, who had just left the Wailers. Miller introduced Garrick to Bob Marley, who quickly became friends due to a mutual interest in soccer and Rastafarianism.

Beginning with Rastaman Vibration, Garrick began designing album covers for Bob Marley & the Wailers. The many other artists he worked with included Bunny Wailer and Burning Spear.

This year, Rastaman Vibration was ranked #22 on Billboard Magazine’s list, Best 100 Album Covers of all time.

On August 6, 2023, was awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander by the Jamaican government.

His last assignment with the Marley family was serving as an advisor on One Love, the Bob Marley biopic starring British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir. The film is scheduled for release in February 2024.

At the time of his death, Garrick was working on Colour the Music, a documentary chronicling his illustrious career. It was a collaboration with his son, Nesta.

Garrick’s survivors include two children, Naomi and Nesta, a stepson Christopher, three grandchildren, and his younger brother Derek.