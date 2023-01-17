Africa Movie Academy Awards Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe dies at 53

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was well known in the African film industry.

A trailblazer who was dubbed the ‘queen of Nollywood films,’ she founded the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2005. The annual award show that rewards excellence in creativity on the continent of Africa, it provided a platform for filmmakers on the continent. Films such as the David Oyelowo starrer “Queen of Katwe,” Kunle Afolayan’s murder mystery “The CEO” have earned accolades at this prestigious event. Previous winner, host and nominee at the AMAAs, Jimmy Jean-Louis, took to Facebook to mourn the loss of the veteran filmmaker who can be credited for bringing many African movies to mainstream Hollywood.

Widely considered to be Africa’s most important film event and the most prestigious film award in Africa, the AMAA Awards were aimed at honoring and promoting excellence in the African movie industry as well as uniting the African continent through arts and culture and was attended by media representatives, celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses and actors from all across the world.

Anyiam-Osigwe passed away in Nigeria. She was 53 years old. No further details were released on the cause of her death.

(Top: pictured: L-r ) Lynn Whitfield, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and TV personality Rolonda Watts