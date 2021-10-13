Africa’s The Social House recognized by Global Travellers’ Award

The Kenya hotel was awarded as runner-up, alongside Capella in Bangkok, with The Hoxton in Rome as the overall winner.

The Social House, Nairobi, has been awarded one of two runners’ up spots in the ‘Best Urban Hotel’ category of National Geographic Travelers’ annual Hotel Awards.

City hotels worldwide were judged by the following criteria: “We wanted to reward the hottest new hotels on the block — temples of slick design, stellar service, and feel-good vibes that draw in the locals as much as the travelers”.

The awards commented on The Social House: “This is no ordinary African city boutique hotel, expertly dodging both colonial tropes and the corporate feel of many regional options. Instead, locals pack out four fabulous bars and restaurants, with menus ranging from Scandinavian to Peruvian-Japanese. Bed down in one of 83 rooms with smartphone controls, and contemporary décor”.

“This award is a culmination of the creativity and passion of all those who conceived, developed and have operated the House over the last 3 years. It’s especially gratifying that this was a global award and run by National Geographic, one of the most respected and long-lasting travel brands. And to be mentioned in the same breath as Hoxton and Capella – being market leaders in some of the most competitive European and Asian markets – reflects that our sights have always been benchmarked against global standards and in support of our uniquely quirky and sociable brand,” says owner Juliet Njogu.