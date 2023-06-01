Afro Beat Fest returns to Newark

Some of the biggest names in the industry will be taking the stage, including King Promise and Bad Boy Timz, a rising star from Nigeria.

After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Afro Beat Fest is back in business.

Sponsored by Newark Parks and Newark Happening, it’s the largest celebration of African culture in New Jersey and will take place on July 15.

There will be performances by Afrobeat artists, local vendors serving traditional African food, live art installations by Yendor Arts and a showcase by Mohammed Awudu, a four-time award-winning visual contemporary artist from Ghana. Nigerian artists King Promise, Bad Boy Timz are also slated to perform.

“Afro Beat Fest has become a beloved and iconic event in our city and state, embodying the vibrant culture and showcasing the immense talent within our community,” shares Linda Baraka, the first lady of Newark. “Beyond the celebration of the rich heritage, this festival fosters unity and nurtures a deep appreciation for the arts. I invite residents and visitors alike to join us in Military Park for a family-friendly day filled with music, captivating art and engaging activities.”