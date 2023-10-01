Afrobeats artist inks deal with Sony

The deal is the first of its kind for Sony Music West Africa with a North American Independent record label.

Canadian Afrobeats/ Hip Hop artist R.O.Z (Ross Nyantakiy) has signed a label licensing and distribution deal with Sony Music West Africa.

The deal was signed on behalf of EMB Inc. (Entertainment Money Business), the label founded by R.O.Z and his brothers in 2010.

R.O.Z is a Ghanian artist known for ‘Talking To Me.’ a single that reached #8 on Apple Music’s top 100 charts in Ghana and has performed with NAS, J Cole, French Montana, Big Sean and Fabolous.

His latest single “Nothing New” is a blend of new school style and classic hip-hop.