Aja Naomi King stars in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/14/23

Based on the best-selling novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Friday, October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Aja Naomi King- IMDBBased on the best-selling novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Friday, October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions.

