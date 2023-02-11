Listening Room
Akon: “I want to connect with my fans on a deeper level”
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 11/02/23

VIP attendees will be treated to an exclusive listening party and a Q&A session with the star

akon

Fan love is taking center stage for Akon as he gears up for his Superfan Tour and the release of his upcoming album Akonic set to release end of year.

“I want to connect with my fans on a deeper level, letting them have the first listen and a say in shaping our music,” shares the artist and philanthropist who through his Akon Lighting Africa initiative has provided clean, affordable, renewable solar power to tens of millions of Africans who previously lacked access to electricity.

VIP attendees will be treated to an exclusive listening party and a Q&A session with the star, promising the ultimate fan experience. Akon’s musical journey spans generations and genres, from pop and R&B to hip-hop. He has collaborated with music icons such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne, and Eminem. Globally, he has sold over 35 million albums, amassed 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify and earned five Grammy Award nominations, all while landing 45 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Akon: "I want to connect with my fans on a deeper level"

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 11/02/23

