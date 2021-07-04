Uncategorized
All Adults Soon Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination in California
Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, health, 04/07/21

Beginning Thursday, April 15, 2021, all Californians aged 16 and up will be eligible to receive at least one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination along with social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequent hand washing, are the best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Community vaccinations being conducted at California State University, Los Angeles on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. PHOTO: Robert Wheaton

Community vaccinations being conducted at California State University, Los Angeles on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. PHOTO: Robert Wheaton


Beginning Thursday, April 15, 2021, all Californians aged 16 and up will be eligible to receive at least one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination along with social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequent hand washing, are the best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The three vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States are Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. Of the three, only the Pfizer vaccine is currently recommended for individuals between the ages of 16 and 18. Clinical trials are currently in progress to identify a vaccine that is safe for children under 16 years old.

As of April 7, well over 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in California. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to become fully effective. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose and becomes fully effective after two weeks.

According to the State of California’s website, all three of the currently available vaccines have proven highly effective against severe COVID-19. No fully vaccinated person died due to COVID-19 during studies of the three vaccines that have received emergency authorization.

The County of Los Angeles Public Health office adds that “there is early data showing that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading COVID-19.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines including information on how to get vaccinated, visit the following websites:

California All
County of Los Angeles Public Health

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

All Adults Soon Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination in California

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, health, 04/07/21

Facebook under fire as user’s data leak online

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 04/06/21

Los Angeles County reports 839 new cases of COVID-19

City News Service, Health, community, 04/05/21

Sugary drinks lead to memory loss, says study

City News Service, health, 04/04/21

LA County Libraries to reopen

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 04/03/21

Scams, the Fifth Horseman, Ride the Internet and Phones

Khalil Abdullah, EMS, CaribPress, 04/01/21

New cell phone video footage shows George Floyd’s last moments

Staff writer, Caribpress, 03/31/21

Check out pictures from the virtual 52nd Image Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photos Courtesy of the NAACP, Caribpress, Event, 03/31/21

Koffee wins an Image Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/28/21

Anthony Anderson to host Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/26/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in