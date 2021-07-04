All Adults Soon Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination in California

Beginning Thursday, April 15, 2021, all Californians aged 16 and up will be eligible to receive at least one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination along with social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequent hand washing, are the best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The three vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States are Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. Of the three, only the Pfizer vaccine is currently recommended for individuals between the ages of 16 and 18. Clinical trials are currently in progress to identify a vaccine that is safe for children under 16 years old.

As of April 7, well over 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in California. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to become fully effective. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose and becomes fully effective after two weeks.

According to the State of California’s website, all three of the currently available vaccines have proven highly effective against severe COVID-19. No fully vaccinated person died due to COVID-19 during studies of the three vaccines that have received emergency authorization.

The County of Los Angeles Public Health office adds that “there is early data showing that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading COVID-19.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines including information on how to get vaccinated, visit the following websites:

