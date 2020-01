All The Red Carpet Looks At The Annual AAFCA Awards

The ​11​th annual ​ African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) took place Tuesday at Hollywood’s Taglyan Complex. This year’s ceremony​ was​ hosted by comedian ​and actor Lil Rel Howery​ ​​and dr​ew​ a stylish list of ​stars.​ ​

From actress Tiffany Tenille’s Hollywood chic look to Kelvin Harrison Jr’s stylish suit, here’s how all the celebs looked.