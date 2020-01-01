Uncategorized
Amazon partners with Grammy winner Lizzo
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/24/20

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist has become a household name with over 4 billion global streams and a platinum-selling debut album to date.

Amazon Studios signed a new first look deal with Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo.

Lizzo will work with Amazon Studios to create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist has become a household name with over 4 billion global streams and a platinum-selling debut album to date. She has been named both Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year, and has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Billboard’s Grammy Preview Issue, British Vogue, Elle’s Women In Music Issue.  She was the most-nominated artist of the year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards where she took home three big wins.

Other awards include a Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2020 B.E.T Awards and both “Entertainer of the Year” and “Outstanding Video” at the 2020 NAACP Awards.  Her list of high-profile TV performances also include the 2019 American Music Awards, VMAs, B.E.T. Awards and Saturday Night Live, in addition to in depth profiles on CBS This Morning’s Grammy primetime special and CBS Sunday Morning.

