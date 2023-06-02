Uncategorized
AMC announces new ticket pricing
Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/06/23

The movie theatre chain will offer more or less for admission depending on where the consumer chooses to sit.

The movie theatre chain announced its new ticket pricing initiative Sightline at AMC, which will offer more or less for admission depending on where the consumer chooses to sit, Variety.com reports. Tickets for front row seats will be sold at lower prices, while middle seats will charge higher prices, following a format similar to sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theaters via Variety.com. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

The new initiative will offer three different seat-pricing options, which includes Standard Sightline, described by the company as “seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket;” Value Sightline, which includes front row seats and select ADA seats “at a lower price than standard sightline seats;” and Preferred Sightline, which includes “seats in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a premium to standard sightline seats.”

Sightline at AMC will launch at select AMC locations in New York, Chicago and Kansas City beginning on Friday (February 10) before expanding nationwide by the end of 2023.

