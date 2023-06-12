‘American Fiction,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ receive AFI nods

The American Film Institute has shared its 2023 top 10 best films and TV series of the year

“American Fiction,” “Maestro,”‘ “May December’,” “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” made the movie list and on the TV side, the heartwarming school drama “Abbott Elementary” which airs on ABC, Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” and Peacock’s “Poker Face” made the cut.

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”

Honorees will be recognized at the annual AFI awards private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Friday, January 12, 2024.