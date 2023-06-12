‘American Fiction’ premieres in Los Angeles

Check out images from the event below.

The satirical drama directed by Cord Jefferson made its L.A. debut last night at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Jeffrey Wright along with co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Adam Brody, Sterling K. Brown, and writer-director-producer Cord Jefferson.

The film, which marks Jefferson’s directorial debut is about an English professor (played by Jeffrey Wright) who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym to expose the racism and hypocrisies of the publishing industry. It recently won the People’s Choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival and just snagged five nominations at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The film releases in theaters in Select theaters December 15. Additional Cities on December 22 and everywhere this January.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images for MGM