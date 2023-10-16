‘American Symphony’ receives six nominations

The Critics Choice Association is honoring the year’s finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV, and on major digital platforms.

Matthew Heineman’s “American Symphony,” a portrait of musician Jon Batiste leads the nominations for the 2023 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

“American Symphony” leads the pack with six nominations including in the category of Best Documentary Feature. The film’s other nominations are Matthew Heineman for Best Director, Tony Hardmon, Matthew Heineman, and Thorsten Thielow for Best Cinematography, Sammy Dane, Jim Hession, Matthew Heineman, and Fernando Villegas for Best Editing, Jon Batiste for Best Score, and Best Music Documentary.

“20 Days in Mariupol,” “Kokomo City,” and “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” received five nominations each.

The nominations for “20 Days in Mariupol” are Best Documentary Feature, Best First Documentary Feature, Michelle Mizner for Best Editing, Mstyslav Chernov for Best Narration, and Best Political Documentary. The nominations for “Kokomo City” are Best Documentary Feature, Best First Documentary Feature, and D. Smith for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Score. The nominations for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” are Best Documentary Feature, Davis Guggenheim for Best Director, Michael Harte for Best Editing, Michael J. Fox for Best Narration, and Best Biographical Documentary.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards will be live-streamed through Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). Viewing links will be available on the Critics Choice Association website at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an offshoot of the Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The eighth annual awards ceremony is produced by Bob Bain of Bob Bain Productions and Joey Berlin of Berlin Entertainment.